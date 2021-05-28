Bladee Releases New Album The Fool: Listen

Bladee has surprise released a new album, The Fool. The new full-length from the prolific Swedish artist follows last year’s Good Luck, a collaborative album with producer Mechatok. The new record features an appearance by fellow Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital on the track “Inspiration Comes.” Stream the album below.

Bladee released three albums last year: 333, Exeter, and Good Luck. In April, Charli XCX joined him for a remix of the Good Luck track “Drama.”

