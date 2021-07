New York band Blair have shared the music video for “By the C,” a standout song from their new Tears to Grow EP. The visual, directed by Anna Pollack and Kaila Chambers, finds the band performing on a New York beach. The video ends in the daylight. Watch below.

Blair released the three-track Tears to Grow in April. The band consists of singer and guitarist Genesis Evans, drummer Anysia Kym Batts, guitarist Pauli Ocampo Zapata, and bassist Nico Chiat.