Bleachers and Jason Isbell Release New Benefit 7″

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Jason Isbell have teamed up for a new split 7″. The project is out today via RCA, with all proceeds going to the Ally Coalition, an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality. Hear a teaser below.

The 7″ features Bleachers covering Isbell’s song “Dreamsicle” and Isbell covering Bleachers’ track “45.” “Love this Bleachers song,” Isbell said in a press release. “I love what Jack did with ‘Dreamsicle.’ This was a hell of a lot of fun!” Antonoff added: “Jason Isbell is the shit!” The split 7″ is available only as a physical release, limited to 1,000 pressings.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2017 interview “Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff Is Your Favorite Pop Star’s Secret Weapon.”