Bleachers and Lana Del Rey Share New Song “Secret Life”: Listen

Bleachers—the recording project of singer, songwriter, and producer Jack Antonoff—has shared another new song from his forthcoming album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (which is out this Friday, July 30, via RCA). The new track is called “Secret Life,” and it features Lana Del Rey. Listen to it below.

Lana Del Rey has released multiple records in collaboration with Jack Antonoff, most notably her last two albums Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Norman Fucking Rockwell! He also accompanied her on the audiobook release of her poetry collection Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

