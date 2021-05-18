Bleachers Announces New Album and 2021 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Bleachers:

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH – Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY – Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC – Anthem

09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO – Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at XL Live