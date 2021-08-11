Bleachers to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations or Negative Tests From Audiences

Bleachers is the latest act to require audience members to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at their upcoming tour, as Rolling Stone points out. Jack Antonoff announced the news on Twitter earlier today (August 11). “Working with the promoters and venues now to make sure all shows are vaccine/negative test for entry for the bleachers tour,” Antonoff wrote. He added: “We’re not messing around. Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit.” Find his post below.

Earlier this month, Japanese Breakfast wrote a statement on Twitter encouraging fans to get vaccinated ahead of her 2021 tour. She also announced that all shows on the tour will require masks and either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 48 hours before the gig.

On August 9, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit also announced upcoming tour protocols, which will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play,” Isbell said in a tweet. Dead & Company also revealed that they will enforce proof of vaccination at their upcoming 2021 tour, according to Rolling Stone.

Additionally, Live Nation recently revealed a policy that allows artists to require audience vaccinations. New York is the first major U.S. city to require a vaccine to attend concerts or Broadway shows.