Bloodshot Records Gets New Ownership After Co-Founder’s Departure

From the early days of the Bloodshot Records office in my basement, it was a label where artists could freely create, never having to force their unique sound into a square genre hole or a widget assembly mold. The sale of Bloodshot to Exceleration Music will ensure that the legacy of nurturing and celebrating exceptional indie music will live on.

Bloodshot was my life for more than 25 years. I devoted my time, heart and soul to the artists and the amazing music they were making. During the last couple of years, I have worked steadily and quietly behind the scenes to bring this to a positive resolution that would benefit the artists. Throughout this time, I fought to ensure that every artist would be guaranteed their compensation in full. There were various options considered to allow Bloodshot Records to continue without me, including selling my half to my co-founder, but we ultimately made a mutual decision to sell to Exceleration Music. Thankfully, Exceleration can provide our artists a creative path forward, breathe new life into their catalog, and offer them meaningful opportunities. Bloodshot has been working with Exceleration’s team for a decade, and they are indie leaders who will honor Bloodshot’s history and are ideally suited to carry Bloodshot’s artistically-rich legacy onward.

My huge thanks to the wonderfully loyal and fervent fans who formed the backbone of our welcoming and spirited community. I hope you continue to seek out and champion original great music, because the bands need your support now more than ever.

I want to thank each of the artists who made the crazy idea of Bloodshot Records a reality. I’m truly honored to have worked with and for you. You gave me the opportunity to witness mind-blowing artistic development from your first record to your second and from your 10th show to your 400th show. There were the country-as-punk guitar non-solos that almost went off the rails but somehow didn’t, and there were the edgy songs with the most gorgeous harmonies that sent chills down my spine, and so much more. Thank you for it all.