Boards of Canada Share New Remix of Nevermen’s “Treat Em Right”: Listen

Back in 2016, Boards of Canada remixedMr. Mistake,” a song from Tunde Adebimpe, Mike Patton, and Adam “Doseone” Drucker’s self-titled debut as Nevermen. Now, over five years later, they’ve done it again: Boards of Canada have released a remix of Nevermen’s “Treat Em Right.” Listen below.

As Lex Records explained, the label first approached Boards of Canada about a new Nevermen remix in 2018. The duo apparently said, “We have early versions of the Nevermen tracks that were left aside and never finished.”

