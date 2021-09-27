Bob Dylan Announces 2021 American Tour

Bob Dylan is set to perform his first dates behind Rough and Rowdy Ways starting this November. Shows across the United States begin November 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and wind up in Washington, D.C., the following month. It is billed on Dylan’s website as a worldwide tour running until 2024, so expect more dates to come. Scroll down to check out the dates.
Rough and Rowdy Ways followed the release of two singles, the 17-minute JFK elegy “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes.” “Murder Most Foul” earned Dylan the achievement of his first-ever No. 1 song under his own name on any Billboard chart. This year, Dylan announced a 1980s-era bootleg series and streamed a concert called Shadow Kingdom. He was recently sued for the alleged abuse of a minor in 1965, a claim he denies.
Read “Bob Dylan Recasts His Old Selves in Ghostly Concert Film Shadow Kingdom” on the Pitch.
Bob Dylan:
11-02 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
11-03 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
11-05 Cleveland, OH – Key Bank State Theatre
11-06 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
11-07 Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium
11-09 Cincinnati, OH – Procter & Gamble Hall
11-10 Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Auditorium
11-12 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
11-13 Charleston, WV – Municipal Auditorium
11-15 Moon Township, PA – Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center
11-16 Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
11-19 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
11-20 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
11-21 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
11-23 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
11-24 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
1-26 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
11-27 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
11-29 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
11-30 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
12-02 Washington, DC – The Anthem