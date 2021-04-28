Bomba Estéreo Release New Aire EP: Listen

Bomba Estéreo have shared the Aire EP, a new release that includes three songs from their forthcoming album Deja. One of the new tracks, “Se Acabó,” features backing vocals by Lido Pimienta and Afro Cuban duo OKAN. You can stream the full thing below.

Lido Pimienta and OKAN previously appeared on the Bomba Estero single “Agua.” Deja, out July 2 via Sony US Latin, is divided into four sections, based on the elements of the earth: Agua, Aire, Tierra, and Fuego. The LP, available to pre-order, is the follow-up to the Colombian band’s last album Ayo.