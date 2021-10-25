Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour

Bon Iver have announced a 2022 U.S. tour. The band is scheduled to perform 10 shows in March and April with Dijon, followed by 13 in June with Bonny Light Horseman. Check out the full list of dates, including European stops with Carm, below.

In August, Bon Iver announced a 10th anniversary reissue—featuring an essay from Phoebe Bridgers—of their Grammy-winning second album. Earlier in the year, they shared a collaboration with Ross Gay called “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” from the Jagjaguwar compilation Dilate Your Heart.

03-30 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre *

04-01 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04-02 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04-03 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

04-05 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

04-08 New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

04-09 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

04-12 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

04-14 St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

04-15 Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

06-03 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #

06-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE #

06-07 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater #

06-08 Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition #

06-10 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point #

06-11 East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park #

06-12 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #

06-15 Kansas City, MO – Starlight, Theatre #

06-17 Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

06-18 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater #

06-21 Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation #

06-24 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

06-25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

10-16 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena ^

10-19 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena ^

10-20 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro ^

10-24 Manchester, England – AO Arena ^

10-25 London, England – The SSE Arena, Wembley ^

10-26 London, England – The SSE Arena, Wembley ^

10-31 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

11-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

11-03 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis ^

11-05 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum ^

11-07 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi ^

11-09 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center ^

11-11 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena ^

* with Dijon

# with Bonny Light Horseman

^ with Carm