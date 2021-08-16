Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

Bon Iver have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their Grammy-winning sophomore album Bon Iver. The new release appends Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s October 2011 AIR Studios session to the original record. During that session, they played Bon Iver’s “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and “Beth/Rest,” as well as Blood Bank’s “Babys” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Revisit the set below.

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) will get released on CD and LP on January 14, 2022 (via 4AD/Jagjaguwar). The physical release features an essay from Bon Iver fan Phoebe Bridgers, who describes the album as “massive, sprawling, unbelievably complex.”

This fall, Bon Iver will play two shows at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California to celebrate Bon Iver. The shows take place on Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2019 Cover Story “Welcome to Bon Iver, Wisconsin.”

Bon Iver: Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition):

01 Perth

02 Minnesota, WI

03 Holocene

04 Towers

05 Michicant

06 Hinnom, TX

07 Wash.

08 Calgary

09 Lisbon, OH

10 Beth/Rest

11 Hinnom, TX (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

12 Wash. (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

13 I Can’t Make You Love Me (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

14 Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

15 Beth/Rest (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)