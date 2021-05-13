Bono and the Edge Join Martin Garrix on New Song “We Are the People”: Listen

Martin Garrix has enlisted U2 frontman Bono and guitarist the Edge for the new single “We Are the People.” The collaboration is the official 2020 UEFA European Football Championship song. Listen to it below (via Sony Music Netherlands and RCA Records).

Garrix commented in a press release:

Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and the Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!

Last year, U2 released a deluxe reissue of their 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind to mark the LP’s 20th anniversary.

Revisit Pitchfork’s list “The 200 Best Albums of the 1980s” and read the Longform piece “Dance Dance Revolution: How EDM Conquered America in the 2010s.”