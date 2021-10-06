Bonobo Announces New Album Fragments, Shares New Song “Rosewood”: Listen

Bonobo has shared a new song called “Rosewood.” It’s the first single from his next record Fragments, which is out January 14 via Ninja Tune. Listen to “Rosewood” below.

Fragments is the Simon Green’s seventh studio album as Bonobo, following 2017’s Migration. Guests on the new album include Jamila Woods, Kadhja Bonet, and Joji.

Fragments:

01 Polyghost [ft. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson]

02 Shadows [ft. Jordan Rakei]

03 Rosewood

04 Otomo [ft. O’Flynn]

05 Tides [ft. Jamila Woods]

06 Elysian

07 Closer

08 Age of Phase

09 From You [ft. Joji]

10 Counterpart

11. Sapien

12 Day by Day [ft. Kadhja Bonet]