Boy Scouts Announces New Album Wayfinder, Shares New Song: Listen

Boy Scouts, aka Oakland songwriter Taylor Vick, has announced her new album. The follow-up to 2019’s Free Company is called Wayfinder, and it’s out October 1 via Anti-. Check out the Jake Noković–directed video for the album track “That’s Life Honey” below.

“This song is about trying to make light of a shitty situation,” Vick said in a statement. “Having a circumstance that sucks, like wanting to go to therapy but you can’t afford it, and fantasizing about a world where you could get a chip implanted or have some surgery that rewires your brain and resolves you from whatever problems you have. This song is mostly my attempt at writing a tragicomedy, combined with true experiences of figuring out how to open up to people.”

Taylor Vick recorded Wayfinder at the Unknown in Anacortes, Washington. Collaborators on the album include Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Vick’s brother Travis.

Read about Free Company in Pitchfork’s list of “The Best Rock Albums of 2019.”

Wayfinder:

01 I Get High

02 Lighter

03 A Lot to Ask

04 That’s Life Honey

05 Not Today

06 Charlotte

07 The Floor

08 Big Fan

09 Didn’t I

10 Model Homes