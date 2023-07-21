Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus Calls Obama ‘War Criminal’ After Putting Her Song On Playlist

A Boygenius track got some serious praise from former President Barack Obama … but band member Lucy Dacus isn’t thrilled about the shout-out.
“Not Strong Enough” by Lucy’s group — comprised of fellow female artists Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — snagged a spot on BO’s summer playlist … but Lucy replied to the news on Twitter Thursday, writing “war criminal :(.”
It’s unclear why Lucy called the former prez out — he does annual lists like this with his favorite movies, books, and songs … and creators are usually over the moon when their work ends with Obama’s stamp of approval.
Other folks among the ranks of Boygenius — according to Obama — were Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Janelle Monae, Bob Dylan, SZA, Luke Combs, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj … safe to say it’s a HUGE compliment.
For what it’s worth, Lucy’s been pretty outspoken when it comes to politics over the years — she’s shown support for Bernie Sanders in the past, called Donald Trump an “evil, bigoted man,” and Boygenius did a Nashville show in drag, protesting anti-drag bills.
The trio used this year’s Coachella performance to fight for equality … with Lucy supporting the safety of transgender children, Phoebe told the crowd, “F*** Ron DeSantis.”
Lucy doesn’t seem to be aligned with conservative views, so the dig at Obama was a little out of left field.