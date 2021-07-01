Brent Faiyaz and Drake Share New Neptunes-Produced Song “Wasting Time”: Listen

Brent Faiyaz and Drake have shared a new single that’s produced by the Neptunes. It’s called “Wasting Time.” Listen to the rappers’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo collaboration below.

Faiyaz released his new album Fuck the World last year, and earlier this year, collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on a new song called “Gravity.” Earlier this year, Drake released three new songs on the Scary Hours 2 EP including “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” He also teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on a new song.

See where Drake ended up on Pitchfork’s list of “The 100 Best Songs of 2020.”