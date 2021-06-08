Brian Eno Launches Sonos Radio Station With Unreleased Music

Brian Eno has debuted The Lighthouse, a new station on Sonos Radio HD, with plans to share hundreds of new and unreleased tracks from throughout his 50-plus-year career. The three-part program begins with “Program 1,” in which Eno discusses the previously unreleased material and his motivations for opening his archive. The music on the broadcast will be randomly sequenced, as opposed to curated.
In a statement, Eno said of the new station:
The Lighthouse joins artist-curated Sonos Radio stations from Thom Yorke, D’Angelo, FKA twigs, Björk, and the Chemical Brothers. You can listen to them on Mixcloud or on the Sonos app.
Read Pitchfork’s interview “A Conversation With Brian Eno About Ambient Music.”