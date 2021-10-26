Brian Wilson Shares Trailer for New Documentary: Watch

A new trailer and poster has been shared for the forthcoming documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Check them both out below.

The film was directed by Brent Wilson (no relation) and is set for simultaneous release in theaters and VOD on November 19. It features extended interviews between the Beach Boys co-founder and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine, as well as appearances by Al Jardine, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Jakob Dylan, Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins, and more.

The premiere coincides with Wilson’s new solo piano album At My Piano, a collection of stripped-back classics from his catalog, also due out November 19. Last year, Wilson and Jardine disavowed Mike Love’s Beach Boys performance at a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Read Pitchfork’s “Longform” feature “The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds Celebrates its 50th Anniversary: Artists Pay Tribute to the Eternal Teenage Symphony.”