Bright Eyes Announce Tour Dates With Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Waxahatchee

Bright Eyes are heading back out on the road this summer for their first shows since 2011. Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott were forced to postpone their reunion run last year around the comeback album Down In the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Now, that tour has been rescheduled to begin July 27 with a concert at Artpark Amphitheatre in Lewiston, New York. Lucy Dacus is set to join for all of the summer shows, which also feature select dates with Japanese Breakfast and Waxahatchee. Check out the full itinerary below.

