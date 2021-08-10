Brigid Mae Power Announces New EP, Shares Songs: Ohia Cover: Listen

Irish singer-songwriter Brigid Mae Power has announced a new covers EP, Burning Your Light. It arrives September 24 via Fire Records and is led by her rendition of “Didn’t It Rain,” the title track of Jason Molina’s 2002 Songs: Ohia album. Listen to that below.

On Burning Your Light, Power covers songs by Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Aretha Franklin, and Patsy Cline, as well as the traditional Irish song “May Morning Dew.” Brigid Mae Power’s most recent studio album, Head Above the Water, was released last year.

Burning Your Light EP:

01 I’ll Be Here in the Morning

02 One More Cup of Coffee

03 It Ain’t Fair

04 Didn’t It Rain

05 May Morning Dew

06 Leavin’ on Your Mind