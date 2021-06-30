Britney Spears’ Father Calls for Investigation Into Singer’s Allegations

Britney Spears’ father James “Jamie” Spears has called for an investigation into some of the singer’s claims during a conservatorship hearing last week, The New York Times reports. The statements in question include Britney Spears’ allegations that she was made to perform and take medication against her will while under the conservatorship.

According to court documents viewed by the Times, lawyers for Jamie Spears have requested an evidentiary hearing, calling Britney’s current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, as well as her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III into question. Jamie Spears’ lawyers reportedly wrote that “it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken.” The documents were filed late Tuesday (June 29) in Los Angeles.

While Jamie Spears has helmed the conservatorship since 2008, Jodi Montgomery was assigned as Britney’s personal conservator on an ongoing temporary basis in 2019. Jamie stepped down, citing health issues. In documents viewed by the Times, Jamie Spears’ lawyers claim that Montgomery had been “fully in charge of Ms. Spears’s day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since September 2019. The Times points out that some of Britney’s claims predate Montgomery acting as personal conservator.

Jodi Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told the Times that Montgomery had “been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” with “one primary goal—to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Among the allegations brought up in Britney’s hearing were claims that she was not allowed to remove her birth control device, get married, or have more children. In the new documents, Jamie Spears’ lawyers said: “Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues,” according to the Times. “Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her.”

Wright also told the Times that Britney’s “choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

The documents also reportedly raise concerns about Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, as well as Montgomery’s placement in her current position. They note that “Ms. Spears neither signed nor verified” the petition to make Montgomery her personal conservator; the petition was signed by Ingham.