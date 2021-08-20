Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Files Battery Complaint Against Singer. Spears’ Lawyer Calls Incident “Overblown”

Britney Spears’ housekeeper has filed a battery complaint against the singer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Variety reports. The alleged incident took place at Spears’ home on Monday night (August 16). The housekeeper reportedly accuses Spears of accosting her during an altercation over a cellphone.

When reached by Pitchfork, Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart stated:

This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder—nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.

To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a “very minor misdemeanor…” and confirmed “there were no injuries.” If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.

Variety reports that Ventura County deputies will present their findings from the complaint to the district attorney’s office.



