Britney Spears Makes First Public Statement Following Conservatorship Hearing

Yesterday (June 23), Britney Spears spoke at a hearing regarding her court-ordered conservatorship controlled by her father James “Jamie” Spears. She alleged that the conservatorship has allowed her father to control her finances, decisions about her body and birth control, and more. Now, Spears has made her first public statement since the hearing took place.
Earlier tonight she posted an image on Instagram featuring a young girl holding a teddy bear. In the caption, Spears talk about her life seeming perfect to outside viewers: “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” she wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.” Find her full caption and post below.
One day prior to the hearing, The New York Times published a report indicating that Spears has been pushing against the conservatorship since 2014.
I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚♀️🦄 !!!!!
