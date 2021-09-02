Britney Spears Will Not Face Charges in Battery Case

Britney Spears will not face charges in a recent incident where she was accused of battery by a housekeeper, as TMZ reports and Variety confirms. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office reportedly did not file charges due to “insufficient evidence lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Spears’ housekeeper filed a battery complaint against the singer in August, alleging that Spears had struck her during an argument about Spears’ dogs. In a statement to Pitchfork, Spears’ lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart called the misdemeanor incident “overblown sensational tabloid fodder.”

The allegations emerged as Spears’ fight to free herself of a long-term legal conservatorshiphas come to a head. After Spears hired a new legal team and filed to remove her father Jamie from the conservatorship, Jamie Spears confirmed that he would step down, but did not indicate a plan or timeline for doing so.