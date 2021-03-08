Brittany Howard Covers Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher”

Brittany Howard has recorded a new cover of Jackie Wilson’s classic 1967 song “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.” Penned by Gary Jackson, Raynard Miner, and Carl Smith, the the track was covered by the Alabama Shakes leader as an Amazon Original. The tracks has been an occasional feature of her live sets and received an airing on Jools Holland’s 2020 New Year show, which you can watch here. Take a listen to the studio version below.

Howard’s solo album Jaime was released in 2019. She’s up for five Grammy awards this year, including Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance (for “Stay High”), Best Rock Song (“Stay High”), Best R&B Performance (“Goat Head”), and Best American Roots Performance (“Short and Sweet”).

