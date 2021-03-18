Brittany Howard Performs “Short and Sweet” on Kimmel: Watch

Fresh off Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Brittany Howard was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! From Nashville, she performed “Short and Sweet” from her 2019 album Jaime. Watch it happen below.

Howard was nominated for five Grammys this year. She won Best Rock Song for “Stay High.” Jaime earned a nod for Best Alternative Music Album, “Stay High” for Best Rock Performance, “Goat Head” for Best R&B Performance, and “Short and Sweet” for Best American Roots Performance. She and Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers during the “In Memoriam” segment of the televised ceremony.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Brittany Howard on Her Solo Debut, Her Black Heroes, and Owning Her Greatness.”