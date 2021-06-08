BROCKHAMPTON Announce 2022 Tour | Pitchfork

BROCKHAMPTON have announced a 2022 tour of North America behind their latest album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Following dates across Europe and the UK in January, they’ll hit the road across North America from February to April for the Here Right Now tour. Find those dates and tickets below.

BROCKHAMPTON – Here Right Now 2022 Tour tickets

BROCKHAMPTON:

08-01 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

01-14 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

01-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

01-16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

01-18 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

01-20 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

01-21 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

01-22 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

01-24 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

01-25 Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

01-27 Glasgow, Scotland – Academy

01-28 Sheffield, England – Academy

01-30 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

01-31 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

02-01 Belfast, England – Ulster Hall

02-03 Bristol, England – Academy

02-04 Manchester, England – Apollo

02-05 Birmingham, England – Academy

02-07 London, England – Brixton

02-08 London, England – Brixton

02-10 Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

02-26 Salt Lake City, UT – The union

03-01 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

03-04 Irving, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

03-05 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre

03-08 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

03-11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

03-12 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

03-14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

03-15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03-17 Washington, DC – The Anthem

03-18 New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG

03-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03-25 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum

03-26 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

03-27 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03-29 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Indoor

04-01 Chesterfield, VA – The Factory at The District

04-02 Kansas City, MO- Arvest Bank Theatre

04-03 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

04-06 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

04-07 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

04-08 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

04-09 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04-11 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

04-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre

04-13 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona