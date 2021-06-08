BROCKHAMPTON Announce 2022 Tour | Pitchfork

BROCKHAMPTON have announced a 2022 tour of North America behind their latest album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Following dates across Europe and the UK in January, they’ll hit the road across North America from February to April for the Here Right Now tour. Find those dates and tickets below.
BROCKHAMPTON:
08-01 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
01-14 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
01-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
01-16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
01-18 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
01-20 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
01-21 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
01-22 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
01-24 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
01-25 Tilburg, Netherlands – O13
01-27 Glasgow, Scotland – Academy
01-28 Sheffield, England – Academy
01-30 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
01-31 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
02-01 Belfast, England – Ulster Hall
02-03 Bristol, England – Academy
02-04 Manchester, England – Apollo
02-05 Birmingham, England – Academy
02-07 London, England – Brixton
02-08 London, England – Brixton
02-10 Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
02-26 Salt Lake City, UT – The union
03-01 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
03-04 Irving, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
03-05 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre
03-08 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
03-11 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
03-12 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
03-14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
03-15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03-17 Washington, DC – The Anthem
03-18 New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG
03-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03-25 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum
03-26 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
03-27 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03-29 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Indoor
04-01 Chesterfield, VA – The Factory at The District
04-02 Kansas City, MO- Arvest Bank Theatre
04-03 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
04-06 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
04-07 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
04-08 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
04-09 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04-11 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
04-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre
04-13 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona