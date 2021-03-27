BROCKHAMPTON Announce New Album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

After some teasing, BROCKHAMPTON have formally announced their next studio album: ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out April 9 (via Question Everything/RCA). The record, which follows 2019’s GINGER, includes the boy band’s recent single “BUZZCUT,” featuring Danny Brown.

The night of the album’s release, BROCKHAMPTON will perform a show at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. The concert will stream live on Momenthouse.

ROADRUNNER is BROCKHAMPTON’s third album for RCA, following GINGER and 2018’s iridescence.

