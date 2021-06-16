Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew has announced his new instrumental album Influences with a new song called “The Slinfold Loop.” Released under the moniker K.D.A.P. (Kevin Drew a Picture), Influences is due out July 16 via Arts and Crafts. Check out “The Slinfold Loop” below.

In a statement, Drew said the following of “The Slinfold Loop”:

We live in a society that’s based on selling yourself back to yourself. It’s created an underground battle to constantly be searching for “true identity.” We wanted to create a video presentation that promotes exploring over searching and brings the mystical slide-show of never ending opinion to the forefront of this battle. We used available footage from the World Wide Web from other artists and cut together a blender of images to tell a love story about continuing to move forward amongst the never ending information of how one is supposed to live.

Drew wrote Influences while on walks through the woods near the English village of Slinfold and along the canals of London’s Islington borough, using the smartphone app Endlesss. Influences was formed from 45 sketches he brought back to his home in Toronto.

Influences:

01 The Slinfold Loop

02 Hopefully Something

03 Dooms Dive

04 Shadow Rescues

05 You and Me and Them

06 Wilner’s Parade

07 Explosive Lip Balm

08 Almost Victory (Keep End Going)