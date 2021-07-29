Bruce Hornsby Covers Dinosaur Jr., Jamila Woods Covers Tracy Chapman for New Compilation: Listen

Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th year as a label with a covers compilation. Join the Ritual is out September 24, and it features tracks by Angel Olsen, Cut Worms, Nap Eyes, and more. The announcement today is accompanied by two songs from the album: Bruce Hornsby’s new version of Dinosaur Jr.’s “Feel the Pain” and Jamila Woods’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” Listen to both, and find the album’s tracklist, below.

Join the Ritual:

01 Spencer Krug: “Red Dress” (Jad Fair cover)

02 The Besnard Lakes: “Good Morning, Captain” (Slint cover)

03 They Hate Change: “The Seeming and the Meaning” (Stereolab cover)

04 Angel Olsen: “Cold Blooded Old Times” (Smog cover)

05 Bruce Hornsby: “Feel the Pain” (Dinosaur Jr. cover)

06 Jamila Woods: “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman cover)

07 Nap Eyes: “Car” (Built to Spill cover)

08 S. Carey: “Weight of Water” (Low cover)

09 Pink Mountaintops: “The Concept” (Teenage Fanclub cover)

10 Cut Worms: “One for the Catholic Girls” (Simon Joyner cover)

11 Okay Kaya: “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. cover)