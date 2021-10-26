Bruce Springsteen Performs “The River,” Chats on Colbert: Watch

Bruce Springsteen was a guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The rock star sat down for a conversation with Colbert, discussing his rapport with Barack Obama and showing off his legendary guitar featured on the cover of Born to Run. He also delivered an acoustic performance of “The River.” Watch the performance and clips from the interview below.

Springsteen is releasing The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a concert film and live album capturing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s benefit shows filmed for the 1980 concert documentary No Nukes, on November 23. Colbert shared a clip from the film, and Springsteen discussed that period of his life.

