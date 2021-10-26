Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Rosanne Cash, and More to Perform at John Henry’s Friends Benefit

Steve Earle & The Dukes, Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, and more will perform at the 7th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert at Town Hall in New York on December 13. The concert, which will also feature performances by the Mastersons, Willie Nile, and Matt Savage, will benefit the Keswell School, an educational program for young people with autism.

Of the event, Earle said in a statement: “The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years. I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash, and my hero Bruce Springsteen.”

In November, Springsteen is set to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a concert film and album featuring recordings from the E Street Band’s 1979 benefit concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden for Musicians United for Safe Energy.

