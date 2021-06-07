Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Returning This Summer

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man Broadway show is returning for a limited run this summer. The Springsteen on Broadway performances will take place at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre from June 26 through September 4. Proceeds from opening night will go to a variety of New York and New Jersey charities.

Springsteen on Broadway is based on the autobiography Born to Run. Springsteen performed the show 236 times between October 2017 and December 2018. “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” he said in a new statement.

Since coming to a close, Springsteen on Broadway has been available on Netflix. Read the 2017 review “Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Is the Loneliest Thing He’s Ever Done” on the Pitch.