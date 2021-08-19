Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Releasing Silk Sonic’s New Album Next Year

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s debut album as Silk Sonic has been pushed back to January 2022, the duo revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Pitchfork; an exact release date has yet to be announced.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” Mars said in the interview. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… Grease.” He said elsewhere in the story that more singles will be released in the lead-up to the album: “I don’t want to be binge-watched.”

After debuting with “Leave the Door Open” this past spring, Mars and .Paak waited a few months before unleashing the follow-up single “Skate” at the end of July. An Evening With Silk Sonic was originally scheduled for a 2021 release before being moved to 2022.

