Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Perform at Grammys 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been cheekily campaigning on social media for the past week to perform at the 2021 Grammys, and now it seems like they’ll get their wish. Bruno Mars has confirmed in a Twitter post that the duo will be performing during this year’s broadcast, which is already slated to feature performances by Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

Mars’ tweet, which you can find below, features a Recording Academy announcement graphic that says “Silk Sonic reunites for one night only live at the Grammys” (the Recording Academy subsequently confirmed the news with their own tweet).

Mars and .Paak revealed their duo project Silk Sonic earlier this month with the single “Leave the Door Open.” The 2021 Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday, March 14, and will air on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific).

Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2021 Grammy Awards.