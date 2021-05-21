BTS Share New Song “Butter”: Watch the Video

BTS have released their second English-language single “Butter.” The track follows the K-pop band’s first English-language song, “Dynamite,” which became the first track from an all–South Korean group ever to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Check out the music video for “Butter” below.

“Butter” was co-written by BTS’ RM, Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz, and Sebastian Garcia. BTS will perform the single for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where they are nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song.

“Dynamite” was nominated for the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The group’s “Dynamite” performance was broadcast during the Grammys, too.

Last year, BTS released MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, its Japanese edition MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~, and the record BE. Coming up, on June 16, BTS will release the Japanese album BTS, the Best.

This past March, BTS shared a statement in support of #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate, where they opened up about their experiences with racism and discrimination. Revisit “BTS: How the Biggest Boy Band in the World Stays Radically Korean” over on the Pitch.