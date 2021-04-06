Bully Announce Summer 2021 Tour

Bully are planning to get back on the road. Alicia Bognanno and her band have announced a handful of U.S. tour dates that are scheduled for the summer. The first show is set for July 31 in Columbus, Ohio. The short trek is slated to wrap up in Seattle in September. Check out Bully’s tour poster below.

Bully released SUGAREGG last year. Bogananno recently covered PJ Harvey’s “Dry” to promote discussions about mental health.

Among the venues hosting a Bully concert is Neumos in Seattle. Read more about Neumos in Pitchfork’s new feature “36 of America’s Best Independent Music Venues on Surviving and What’s Next.”