Bun B and Trae the Truth Share George Floyd Tribute Song “This World”: Listen

A year ago today (May 25), George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin. In memory of Floyd and the wave of Black Lives Matter protests that followed his death, Houston rapper Bun B has released the tribute song “This World.” The track, co-produced by Cory Mo and Zaytoven, features Trae the Truth, Big K.R.I.T., and Raheem DeVaughn. Trae was a friend of Floyd’s in Houston, and in his verse, he also memorializes Breonna Taylor. Find the video for “This World,” featuring footage from protests, below.

Last year, Bun B and Trae the Truth, along with George Floyd’s family, led a march to Houston’s City Hall. Read “Remembering George Floyd’s Life and Legacy in the Houston Hip-Hop Scene” on the Pitch.