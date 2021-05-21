Burial Releases New Song “Dolphinz”: Listen

Burial has released his new song “Dolphinz”—the B-side to last year’s “Chemz.” Hear the new track below via Burial’s Bandcamp.

“Chemz” and “Dolphinz” are available as a digital single or on a vinyl 12″ via Hyperdub. Prior to issuing “Chemz” in 2020, Burial teamed up with Thom Yorke and Four Tet for their tracks “His Rope” and “Her Revolution.” That fall, Burial also remixed Charles Webster and Ingrid Chavez’s song “The Spell.”

Last month, Burial reunited with London-based producer Blackdown for a split called Shock Power of Love EP (released on Keysound Recordings).

