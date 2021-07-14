Burna Boy and WizKid to Headline Lost in Riddim Festival

A new Afrobeats festival will take place in Sacramento, California this fall, with Burna Boy and WizKid scheduled as headliners. Lost in Riddim will include additional sets by Mr Eazi, Rotimi, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Koffee, Fireboy DML, Tems, and more. The event takes place October 2 and 3 at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento. The new festival was created by the producers of Sol Blume, and will highlight dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeats music. Tickets are available here. Find the full lineup on the festival poster below.

Of the festival, founders Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter said in a press release:

We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major US music festivals, but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture. The team can’t wait to soon debut a completely unique festival-going experience in Sacramento this Fall. Throwing Lost in Riddim in Sacramento was also a no-brainer because not only is this our hometown, but our other festival Sol Blume has ultimately helped to lay the groundwork for us to expand locally and launch a second concept this fall.

