Burna Boy Shares New Song “Kilometre”: Listen

“Kilometre” is the new song from Burna Boy. It’s the first solo single from the Nigerian artist since he won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall. Chopstix produced the track. Hear “Kilometre” below.

Burna Boy has released new records each of the past two summers: African Giant in 2019 and Twice as Tall in 2020. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Burna Boy teased, “I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year. Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I’m trying to do that as long as I can.”

See where Twice as Tall landed on Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2020.”