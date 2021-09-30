Bush Tetras Announce New Career-Spanning Box Set

New York punk band Bush Tetras have announced a career-spanning box set. Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras features 30 songs across three albums, along with a 46-page book with never-before-seen photos, essays penned by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, the Clash’s Topper Headon, Pitchfork contributor Marc Masters, and more. The box set will be available in 180-gram vinyl and CD editions. It arrives November 12 via Wharf Cat. Listen to remastered versions of the band’s tracks “Too Many Creeps” and the Henry Rollins–produced “Cutting Floor” below (via BrooklynVegan).

Bush Tetras were formed in New York in 1979 by guitarist Pat Place, singer Cynthia Sley, and drummer Dee Pop. Many of the tracks included in the forthcoming box set are currently out of print, and have been remastered. Many of the songs are being released here for the first time ever.