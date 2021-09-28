Cadence Weapon Wins 2021 Polaris Music Prize for Parallel World

Cadence Weapon (aka Rollie Pemberton) has won Canada’s Polaris Music Prize, which celebrates the country’s best record of the year, for his album Parallel World. (Disclaimer: Pemberton has contributed to Pitchfork). The award comes with a cash prize of $50,000 (Canadian).

This was Cadence Weapon’s third time on the short list for the prize. While accepting the award, he said: “Justin Trudeau has done blackface so many times he doesn’t remember how many. That’s why I need to be making rap records that are political.”

Daniel Lanois, Yves Jarvis, Bernice, and Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition were among those long list for this year’s prize, which was narrowed down in July. Runners-up from the Short List receive a cash prize of $3,000 (Canadian). Backxwash won for God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out Of It last year, following previous honorees Haviah Mighty, Jeremy Dutcher, and Lido Pimienta.

Polaris Music Prize 2021 Short List:

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs – The Ends

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves

