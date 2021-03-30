Cake Pop, Including 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, Share New Song “Black Rum”: Watch the Video

Cake Pop is a band of St. Louis musicians that includes 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. After initially debuting in the mid-2010s, the group has now announced a new album, Cake Pop 2, out May 14 via Mad Decent. Below, check out the music video for lead single “Black Rum,” directed and edited by Weston Allen and featuring the various members of the group in various food costumes.

Dylan Brady, Aaron Cartier, Ravenna Golden, Lewis Grant, Pritty, Robel Ketema, Kevin Bedford, and Adam Newcomer comprise Cake Pop. The band “began as a space where they could experiment with the idea of pop music together,” according to a press release. Cake Pop 2 follows the group’s 2015 self-titled debut.

Cake Pop 2:

01 Black Rum

02 Cake Happy

03 Whistle

04 Magic

05 Ether

06 Candy Floss

07 Satin Bedsheets

08 Boom

09 Pombachu

10 Almost Famous