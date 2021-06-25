Cakes da Killa Announces Muvaland Vol. 2 EP, Shares Songs: Listen

New York rapper Cakes da Killa is reuniting with producer Proper Villains for the new Muvaland Vol. 2 EP. The sequel to last year’s Muvaland is out July 16 via He.She.They. Below, hear the EP’s first two offerings, “Taste Test” and “What’s the Word.”

“Muvaland Vol. 2 is another journey into my mind picking up where the first installment left off,” Cakes da Killa said in a press release. “I wanted to take the listeners through a journey from Sound Factory to Langstons and straight to Heaven.”

Proper Villains called the new EP “a more complicated, diverse record.” He also said, “It’s about us dealing with the final days of a pandemic. What it’s like to move back into nightlife, resume our careers, reconnect with old friends and make new ones.”

Muvaland Vol. 2 EP:

01 Stoggaf

02 Taste Test

03 What’s the Word

04 Lite Werk

05 Spinning [ft. Sam Sparro]