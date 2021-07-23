Camila Cabello Shares Video for New Song “Don’t Go Yet”: Watch

Camila Cabello has shared “Don’t Go Yet,” her first new single since she released her album Romance at the end of 2019. The new song arrives with a music video by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta. “Don’t Go Yet” will also appear on her upcoming third full-length album, Familia. Watch it below.

Romance housed Cabello’s massive single “Señorita,” which got nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. At the 2020 Grammys, Cabello performed Romance’s “First Man.” That album was the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Camila, which featured the hit single “Havana.”