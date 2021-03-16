Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Deliver First-Ever “WAP” Performance at 2021 Grammys: Watch

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage together for a performance tonight at the 2021 Grammy Awards. They performed their hit single “WAP.” Watch it all go down below.

Meg opened the performance with a glitzy, Old Hollywood–style set piece where she did a live version of “Body” and “Savage.” The performance involved a golden staircase, a flurry of bills, and tap dancers wearing flapper outfits.

Cardi then made her grand entrance for a live performance of “Up” (which featured set decorations like a dance pole and an enormous stiletto) before the women joined forces to sing “WAP” for the first time live together. They wore matching plate armor–like looks and sang atop a giant bed.

2020 was a momentous year for Meg, who released Suga and Good News and broke the all-time first-week streaming record with the release of “WAP.” She was up for four awards in total at the 2021 ceremony: Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist. She won the latter three, but lost Record of the Year to Billie Eilish, who said Meg should have won.

“WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year. It was named Pitchfork’s No. 1 Song of the Year in 2020, but it was not submitted for Grammy consideration this year and will be put forward next year as part of Cardi’s next album campaign.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cardi’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” has sold over 10 million copies, making her the first female rapper to have a certified Diamond record.

Read the feature "The Year Megan Thee Stallion Became a Symbol" and follow all of Pitchfork's coverage of the 2021 Grammy Awards.