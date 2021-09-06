Cardi B and Offset Announce Birth of Second Child

Cardi B has given birth to her second child, sharing a photo of herself in the hospital with her baby and her husband Offset. The child was born on Saturday, September 4. In a statement to Billboard, the rappers said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy in June during a BET Awards performance with Offset and the Migos. Similarly, in April 2018, she unveiled her baby bump during a performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live. She gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus just a few months later.

Since revealing her pregnancy, Cardi B has starred in music videos with Normani (“Wild Side”) and Lizzo (“Rumors”). Read the interview “Choreographer Sean Bankhead Breaks Down Normani’s Logic-Defying ‘Wild Side’ Moves” on the Pitch.

