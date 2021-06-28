Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant in Performance at the 2021 BET Awards With Migos: Watch

Cardi B was among the performers tonight at the 2021 BET Awards tonight. When she came out to join Migos for a performance of their Culture III song “Type Shit,” Cardi revealed a baby bump. She confirmed that she’s pregnant with her second child with Offset in the below social media post. Prior to Cardi’s reveal, Migos began the performance in gas masks on a fiery set for a performance of “Straightenin.” Watch it happen below.

This marks the second time Cardi has announced a pregnancy on national television. In 2018, she unveiled her baby bump during a performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live.

Migos just released Culture III earlier this month; it includes guest spots from Drake, Justin Bieber, the late Juice WRLD, Future, and more. Cardi’s last single was “Up.” She performed that song at the Grammys this year and joined Megan Thee Stallion for a performance of “WAP” that drew controversy from conservative politicians and pundits.

